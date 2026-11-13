23 killed in minibus-truck collision near Kaziranga National Park in Assam; several college students among dead

At least 23 people were killed, and 20 others were injured on Friday after a minibus and container truck rammed into each other near Kaziranga National Park in Assam, news agency PTI reported.
Several of the deceased were college students who were returning from their classes. The accident occurred at Rangajan, near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range, on National Highway-715, when the passenger vehicle collided with the truck.
"The death toll is rising very fast. As per the latest information, doctors have confirmed that 23 people have died in the accident. The identities of the dead are being ascertained now," an Executive Magistrate of Golaghat district told PTI.
Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka told PTI that a swift rescue operation was launched, adding that all senior civil and police officials had rushed to the spot to help rescue the people.
The Magistrate warned that the death toll was expected to rise and that nine ambulances had been deployed to transport the injured to hospitals. "Doctors here have referred 20 people to Jorhat for advanced treatment," he added.
The minibus travelling from Golaghat to Nagaon was running at a very high speed, violating restrictions near the park, a senior official said, adding that the container truck was going towards Upper Assam.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)