Home >News >India >23 ministers, MLAs Covid positive: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (ANI)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (ANI)

23 ministers, MLAs Covid positive: Punjab CM

1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2020, 07:15 PM IST PTI

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh apprised that 23 MLAs were found coronavirus positive
  • He gave the figure during a video conference convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven Opposition-ruled states

CHANDIGARH : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said twenty-three ministers and MLAs were coronavirus positive two days before the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28. He gave the figure during a video conference convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven Opposition-ruled states to discuss various issues.

With this, the CM tried to emphasise that the scenario was not conducive for holding physical examination for JEE-NEET. The chief minister, however, did not disclose how many of Punjab MLAs and ministers have recovered so far. “As of today, two days before the scheduled Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, 23 Ministers/MLAs were Covid positive," said the CM in an official release.

“If this was the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground was. The scenario was not conducive to holding physical examinations," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Medical staff perform COVID-19 testing (REUTERS)

Punjab minister, two MLAs test positive for COVID-19

2 min read . 25 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout