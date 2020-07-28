Subscribe
Home >News >India >23 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
A teacher check temperature of Class 12 students with a thermal screen during the Mizoram Board of School Education exams

23 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST ANI

  • Total tally in the state is at 384 while 196 patients have been recovered so far with only 188 active cases remaining

AIZAWL : Mizoram on Tuesday reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases.

"23 new COVID-19 positive cases found out of 358 samples tested at ZMC on 27.7.2020. 22 new positives are Assam Rifles personnel stationed at Zokhawsang while 1 is a civilian, who has recently returned from Nepal," tweeted the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

The total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 384 which include 196 patients have been cured and 188 active cases.

No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

