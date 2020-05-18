23 new coronavirus cases reported in Haryana as of 8:00 AM - May 18

23 new coronavirus cases reported in Haryana as of 8:00 AM - May 181 min read . 09:26 AM IST
This brings total cases to 910, out of which 562 have recovered and 14 have passed away
HARYANA : 23 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 18 in Haryana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Haryana to 910. Among the total people infected as on date, 562 have recovered and 14 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 240 of the total 910 cases reported in the state. Nuh had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 57 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Haryana's 910 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 33053, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
