23 shots fired at house of AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju in Punjab, no one injured

Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at the house of a ruling AAP leader near Darvesh Pind village on the Phagwara-Jandiala road early Thursday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Phagwara coordinator of ruling AAP's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' drive (drive against drugs) Daljit Singh Raju told reporters that 23 rounds were fired at his house around 1.13 am, shattering window and door panes.

Raju is considered a close confidante of Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

Also Read | Explained: Why is Chandigarh an emotive issue for Punjab

Phagwara Sub divisional Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma told reporters that approximately 23 rounds were fired at the house.

CCTV footage was being viewed and police force deployed at the site, she said, adding raids are being conducted and all angles of the incident are being investigated thoroughly.

"We are taking full stock of the situation and will soon nab the miscreants," she said.

Giving details of the incident, Raju said two armed men came on a motorcycle. After parking the bike at a distance, they walked up to the house and started firing.

"First I thought that some firecrackers were being burst but then my wife saw that two men were firing at the house," he said, adding, he immediately rang up the police.

A hand-written slip was found at the site, sources said.

Written in English, it mentioned the name of a certain group as well as an amount of ₹5 crore, they said.

When asked if anyone had made a ransom demand earlier, Raju asserted that he has neither any enmity with anybody nor has he got any ransom call.