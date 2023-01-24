23 US state court judges to visit India to hold judicial dialogue

23 US state court judges to visit India to hold judicial dialogue1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:19 PM IST
This is perhaps the first time a large contingent of US state judges will visit India to hold talks with Indian legal fraternity and is indicative of the growing judicial ties between the two countries
New Delhi: A delegation of 23 US state court judges, including seven Indian American judges, will visit India in the second week of February to hold judicial dialogue and consultations with their counterparts and legal fraternity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×