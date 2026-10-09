23,000+ cops, facial recognition and more: How Delhi Police is geared up for CJP protest against Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 10

Delhi has been put on high alert ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest scheduled for October 10, with extensive security arrangements being put in place in and around Jantar Mantar as chorus seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar grows.

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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided the Delhi Police with additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to strengthen security arrangements in view of the proposed protest and other potential gatherings in the national capital. At least 23,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across Delhi between till 12, news agency ANI said.

The CJP and All India Students’ Association have jointly called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on 10 October, and several Opposition parties are also expected to join. The Delhi Police has not granted permission for the protest, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is the CJP planning a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP and All India Students’ Association called the October 10 protest to demand Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission, particularly the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. 2 Has Delhi Police granted permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ No. The article says Delhi Police had not granted permission, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. 3 What security arrangements are planned for the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest? ⌵ The MHA made 221 CAPF companies—about 23,000 personnel—available to Delhi Police until October 12. Plans also include barricades, CCTV and facial-recognition cameras, and monitoring at borders and transport hubs. 4 Why are Delhi liquor shops closed on October 9 and 10? ⌵ The Excise Department ordered retail liquor outlets with specified licences to close as a preventive measure to maintain public order, based on the prevailing situation and inputs from Delhi Police. 5 How are authorities monitoring possible gatherings in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest? ⌵ Security agencies are monitoring social media calls for gatherings, while police plan surveillance and barricading at key entry points. Authorities are also keeping watch at Delhi’s borders, railway stations and bus terminals.

The protest is being held to demand resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged disprecencies in the functioning, especially due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, permission for the proposed protest has not been granted so far, sources said.

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Mumbai, Bengaluru and now Jantar Mantar CJP Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday called for a nationwide mobilisation against the SIR exercise and asserted that his party would march to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India, it does not belong to Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he told reporters. "If Mumbai and Bengaluru can have peaceful protests, why is Amit Shah not allowing it in Delhi?" asked the CJP founder.

Dipke questioned why protests could be held in Mumbai and Bengaluru but restrictions were being imposed on a gathering in Delhi. Protests were held recentlty in Mumbai and Bengaluru with the same demand.

221 CAPF companies deployment Security agencies are also closely monitoring social media activity. Some groups have issued calls on social media for protests or gatherings in Delhi around October 10. Authorities are monitoring such calls to prevent any confrontation or law-and-order situation.

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The MHA has made 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces around 23,000 personnel — available to Delhi Police till 12 October. This is one of the largest deployments of Central forces for law-and-order duties during a protest in the Capital since the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, Indian Express said.

At least 70 companies of CRPF, comprising around 7,000 personnel, who are currently deployed in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, are being mobilised for law-and-order duties in Delhi, ahead of the CJP protest, according to two official communications issued on October 5 and 6, The Hindu reported.

50,000 people expected Officers said the Delhi Police intelligence unit anticipates that more than 50,000 people, including those from adjoining states, could gather in the city, Indian Express said in its report.

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Bengaluru: A woman during 'Chappal protest' staged by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) condemning the crimes against women and demanding safety and appropriate action, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_08_2026_000442A)

The New Delhi area is expected to witness extensive security deployment on October 10, with multi-layered barricading, CCTV surveillance and Facial Recognition System (FRS)-enabled cameras being used to monitor movement.

As for Delhi police, as of now 5,000 Delhi personnel are deployed in New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located. The number could go up to 15,000. Multi-layered barricades are also being put up on roads leading to Jantar Mantar and Parliament. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed at Rajghat.

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Strict vigil will be maintained at Delhi's borders, railway stations and bus terminals. Security agencies are also keeping a special watch to prevent criminal elements from entering protest gatherings by posing as protesters, sources said.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force, and gatherings in violation of the restrictions will not be permitted.

Depending on the situation, police may also regulate access to metro stations and markets in the New Delhi area.

Security agencies are maintaining close coordination and monitoring developments ahead of October 10 to prevent any law-and-order situation in the national capital, sources said.

Liquor Shops closed Liquor shops will also remain closed on Friday and Saturday, after request by police to Delhi Government citing the possibility of law-and-order issues during the protest.

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An order issued by the Excise Department on 8 October directed all retail liquor vends operating under specified licences to remain completely closed for two days.

“In view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police, as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order, it is hereby ordered that all retail liquor vends with licences in Form L6, L6& L6FG, L8, L10 and L8 & L14 operating in Delhi will be completely closed on October 9 and October 10,” the order said.

(With agency inputs)