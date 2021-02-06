2.32 kg gold worth 1.14 crore seized from Chennai airport

Chennai air customs department seized 2.32 kilograms of gold on Saturday which is worth ₹1.14 crores at the Chennai airport.

1.16 kg of the gold was recovered in a flight from Dubai and the remaining, 1.16 kg of gold, was seized from a passenger arriving from Guwahati, the Chennai Customs said in a tweet.

"In new modus, 2.32 kg gold worth Rs.1.14 crore seized. 1.16 kg gold recovered on rummaging flight 6E66 from Dubai from eat pipe and 1.16 kg gold from a passenger returning to Chennai from Guwahati by the same aircraft on its domestic leg. The passenger admitted role in both. Arrested," Chennai Customs said in the tweet.

Chennai Air Customs: In new modus 2.32 kg gold worth Rs.1.14 cr seized. 1.16 kg gold recvrd on rummaging flt 6E66 frm Dubai frm seat pipe & 1.16 kg gold from a pax returning to Chennai frm Guwahati by same aircraft on its domestic leg. Pax admitted role in both. Arrested. pic.twitter.com/GlgXelZzt6 — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) February 6, 2021

Earlier on 24 January 2020, Chennai Air Customs seized 3.46 kilogram of gold worth ₹1.75 crore along with cigarettes and used laptops valued of ₹2.5 lakh from five passengers coming from Dubai.

The 18 bundles of gold paste recovered from the rectum and six cut bits from pants. All five passengers have been arrested by the airport police.

"Chennai Air Customs: 3.46 kg gold worth ₹1.75 crore; ciggs and used laptops worth ₹2.5 lakhs seized under Customs Act from 5 pax who arrived from Dubai by EK 542; 18 gold paste bundles received from rectum and 6 cut bits from pants. All 5 were arrested," said the Department in a tweet.

The Customs department also seized 722 grams of gold on 15 January worth ₹36.52 lakhs and arrested one passenger at the airport and arrested one passenger.

The department arrested a 21 years old passenger, Manikandan Shankar, who arrived from Dubai by flight 6E66 at Chennai Airport. Three bundles of gold paste weighing 836 grams were recovered from the rectum of the passenger, according to a press statement from the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

As per the statement, on extraction 722 grams of gold worth ₹36.52 lakhs were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is in progress, the Customs department said.

With inputs from ANI

