₹2.33 lakh hospital bill despite alleged service failures: What rights do patients' have?

A Reddit post alleging poor hospital facilities, delayed medical attention and a disputed ₹2.33 lakh bill at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru has sparked discussion online, raising questions about patients’ rights when they believe healthcare services have fallen short of expectations.

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The user alleged that a broken hospital bed was replaced only after repeated complaints over 70 hours. They also claimed they waited more than an hour for a doctor after experiencing chest pain and low blood pressure, besides raising concerns about wound dressing and communication during treatment.

The Reddit user further alleged that the final bill reached approximately ₹2.33 lakh against an initial estimate of ₹1.7 lakh. The post claimed that a ₹15,000 discount was offered, with the words “15k discount and close” allegedly written on paper.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the post alone does not establish medical negligence or wrongdoing by the hospital.

Check out the post here:

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What does India’s Patients’ Rights Charter say? The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Charter of Patients’ Rights outlines patients’ rights to transparent billing, medical records, emergency care and grievance redressal. However, implementation depends on the adoption of the charter by individual states and Union territories and the applicable local regulations.

Here are some key protections outlined in the charter.

1. Right to an itemised bill and cost information

Patients have the right to receive a detailed bill and an explanation of charges. The charter also provides for written information about expected treatment costs and additional expenses arising from changes in a patient’s condition or treatment plan. Patients can ask hospitals to explain discrepancies between an initial estimate and the final bill.

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2. Right to medical records

Patients can request copies of their case papers, inpatient records and investigation reports. The charter specifies that these should preferably be made available within 24 hours during admission and within 72 hours after discharge, subject to applicable procedures and copying charges.

3. Right to emergency medical care

The charter states that hospitals, including private hospitals, should provide basic emergency medical care promptly without demanding payment or an advance, irrespective of a patient’s ability to pay. However, whether a particular delay amounts to a breach requires examination of the circumstances and available medical records.

4. Right to safety and quality care

The charter recognises patients’ right to safe hospital premises, appropriate hygiene and infection-control measures, and care delivered with due skill and professionalism. It also recognises the right to seek redressal over perceived medical negligence or deficiencies in service.

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How can patients complain about a hospital? Patients can first submit a written complaint to the hospital’s grievance redressal officer, retaining copies of the bill, treatment estimate, medical records and relevant communications.

If the complaint remains unresolved, they can approach the appropriate state health authority or explore a consumer complaint, depending on the nature of the grievance and applicable law.

The National Consumer Helpline accepts complaints at 1915 or through its official website. It provides a pre-litigation grievance redressal route; consumers may pursue the appropriate consumer commission if necessary.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.