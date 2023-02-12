A report by Statista has shown that Indian Bollywood music channel T-Series is currently the channel with the most number of followers on YouTube, ahead of PewDiePie, Cocomelon.

The German-based consumer data and market insights company took into account the data till 25 January and shared the top eight ranking of ‘The YouTube Channels with the Most Subscribers.’ The top eight list consisted of channels based on Music, Kids Content, Entertainment and Sports.

PewDiePie which use to top prior to 2018 has now been dropped to fifth position. In 2018, T-Series was involved in a fierce battle over YouTube's top 1 position with the entertainment channel PewDiePie, catapulting the Bollywood channel to new heights. PewDiePie is the channel of Swedish Youtuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. He is an actor, comedian and gamer–commentator and best known for his YouTube video content.

PewDiePie had maintained its lead on YouTube for five years. Prior to 2018, PewDiePie had been the account with the most subscribers on YouTube (save YouTube’s own channels) for five years.

As per the report, When the Indian channel was inching up to steal the number one spot, Kjellberg and fellow YouTuber friends rallied to keep it by publishing novelty diss track Bitch Lasagna about T-Series and buying expensive seats at the 2019 Super Bowl to hold up messages urging people to subscribe.

Indian YouTubers jumped the bandwagon and answered with their own tracks asking people to follow the T-Series account instead, a tactic which ultimately succeeded, the report said.

T-series is is owned by Gulshan Kumar and Bhusan Kumar, the channel primarily contains music videos and trailers from Bollywood and Indi-pop.

Speaking of the Statista list, second on the list of most subscribers on YouTube is the Kids content channel, Cocomelon with 152 million subscribers.

As per the report, until early 2020, the ranking of the most-followed YouTube channels was still dominated by music and entertainment offerings. Since then, more kids' content channels too started to appear potentially during Covid.

“Since 2020, more kids' content channels have appeared on the scene - potentially a testament to coronavirus-induced demand by parents caring for their children at home during school and daycare closures, the report stated.

Third on the list is SET India with 150 million subscribers followed by Mr Beast with 129 million subscribers. The American YouTuber's original name is Jimmy Donaldson and produces elaborate contests or challenges on his channel. His channel is also recognised for featuring expensive giveaways as part of charity work and for carrying out difficult tasks.

Here is the complete list of the YouTube channels with highest number of subscribers: