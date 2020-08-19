Home >News >India >236 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 7,663; toll mounts to 65
Agartala: Workers prepare a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients at Hapania Exhibition Centre, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Exhibition Centre at Hapania, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (PTI)
Agartala: Workers prepare a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients at Hapania Exhibition Centre, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Exhibition Centre at Hapania, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (PTI)

236 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 7,663; toll mounts to 65

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 04:37 PM IST PTI

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,663 on as 236 people tested positive for the infection, while three more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 65

AGARTALA : Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,663 on Wednesday as 236 people tested positive for the infection, while three more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 65, a health official said.

Three COVID-19 patients, all hailing from West Tripura district, died due to cardiac arrest at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Tuesday, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 2,083, while 5,497 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 18 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Tripura has so far tested 2,28,983 samples for COVID- 19, he added.

The state government has distributed 185 oxygen concentrators among COVID care centres to provide better care to critical patients, Director of National Health Mission, Tripura, Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal said.

The Health Department will distribute 824 oximeters among COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation, another official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Agartala: Workers prepare a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients at Hapania Exhibition Centre, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Exhibition Centre at Hapania, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (PTI)

Tripura's COVID-19 tally increases to 7,079 with 127 fresh cases

1 min read . 16 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout