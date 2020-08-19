236 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 7,663; toll mounts to 65

AGARTALA : Tripura 's COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,663 on Wednesday as 236 people tested positive for the infection, while three more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 65, a health official said.

Three COVID-19 patients, all hailing from West Tripura district, died due to cardiac arrest at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Tuesday, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 2,083, while 5,497 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 18 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Tripura has so far tested 2,28,983 samples for COVID- 19, he added.

The state government has distributed 185 oxygen concentrators among COVID care centres to provide better care to critical patients, Director of National Health Mission, Tripura, Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal said.

The Health Department will distribute 824 oximeters among COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation, another official said.

