As many as 237 personnel of Maharashtra Police tested COVID-19 positive in the last 72 hours, taking the active cases in the force to 1,040, informed the Maharashtra Police.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the force, 64 personnel have succumbed to the infection so far.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 648,315, out of which there are 235,433 active cases in the country and 394,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.

