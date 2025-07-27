Woman returning home abducted, raped in a car and dumped on road in Lonavala

A horrific incident was reported from Pune district of Maharashtra where a 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped in a car and then thrown on a road.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Tungarli in Maval area of Lonavala, a popular tourist destination located around 80 km from Mumbai.

The woman in her complaint said she lives in Tungarli area and was walking home on Friday night when a car stopped near her and a man forcibly took her inside. The accused then took her to an isolated place where she was allegedly raped in the moving car.

The victim also alleged that she was taken to various places in Tungarli and after being sexually assaulted repeatedly, she was thrown on a roadside in the wee hours of Saturday.

She then approached the Lonavala City Police station and filed a complaint against the man.

The police have arrested a 35-year-old man, also a resident of Tungarli, in connection with the incident.

Initially, the victim claimed three unidentified men forcibly took her in the car and raped her, but during the probe, it came to light there was only one man in the car, the police said.

The probe also indicated the accused was known to the woman.

Further probe into the matter was underway.

UP news: Woman files rape complaint against man in Noida A woman in Noida has alleged that a man she was in a relationship with has raped her several times and is forcing her to convert her religion to marry her, police said on Saturday.

Police said they have received the 30-year-old woman's complaint and are looking for the accused who is absconding.

The complainant, who is married to a man from Faridabad but lives separately in Noida with her daughter, said she found work at a Sector 121 salon that is run by one Asif.