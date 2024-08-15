24 bombs planted across Assam, claims ULFA(I), searches underway; opposition demands CM Himanta Sarma’s resignation

Opposition demands CM Sarma's resignation over security failures as Assam Police find 'bomb-like substances' ULFA had planned to execute a series of blasts across the state amid Independence Day celebrations.

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 09:31 PM IST
24 bombs planted across Assam, claims ULFA(I), searches underway; opposition demands CM Himanta Sarma's resignation
24 bombs planted across Assam, claims ULFA(I), searches underway; opposition demands CM Himanta Sarma’s resignation(AP)

The Assam Police have unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least eight places after the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) announced plans to trigger serial blasts across the state. The banned outfit claimed that it had planted bombs at 24 locations across Assam — including at least eight locations in Guwahati. Opposition leaders have since demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the “total failure” of his government.

According to an email sent to PTI by the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), it had planned to trigger a series of explosions between 6:00 am and noon on Thursday. However the bombs did not explode due to “technical failure”. The banned outfit sought public cooperation for defusing the explosive devices and shared a list outlining most of the sites. The missive was sent mere minutes after Chief Minister Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma completed his Independence Day address.

Security forces had immediately sent multiple teams to all the places mentioned by ULFA (I) to search for the explosives. They were accompanied by bomb disposal squads and assisted by Army personnel.

Also Read | Assam hospital’s advisory for female staffers gets withdrawn after backlash

Officials said they have since unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least eight places, including two in Guwahati. The list shared by ULFA identified the exact locations of 19 bombs with photographs but could not pinpoint the remaining five spots.

“Assam Police have carried out extensive searches throughout the state today for explosive devices. At two places in Guwahati, suspicious articles were found which were opened by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Police. Similar articles have been seen at Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari & Nagaon which have been safely disposed of. In this connection, appropriate lawful investigation has been initiated,” DGP GP Singh said in a post on X.

The top official however noted that these ‘articles’ did not have an ignition device inside though some circuits and batteries were seen. The substance inside was sent for forensic and chemical examination.

Also Read | Assam govt to soon bring law for life imprisonment in ‘love jihad’ cases: Sarma

Meanwhile the Opposition has urged Sarma to step down after putting “hundreds of lives and decades of economic progress” at stake. 

“Assam's descent into chaos is appalling! Despite overwhelming support, the BJP-led government has failed to deliver. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's obsession with 'jihad' rhetoric has distracted from pressing issues, compromising security and development…It's time for accountability and action, not empty slogans. It was the good sense of ULFA that they didn't carry out their mission. Awesome Assam? This is Awful Assam, led by inept leadership! A lousy leader is ruling the state,” said Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 09:31 PM IST
