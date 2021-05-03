OPEN APP
Home >News >India >24 dead in Karnataka hospital due to oxygen shortage: Report

24 patients, including those suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a government hospital in Karnataka died today. News agency ANI informed that the patients, who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar, died of oxygen shortage and other accompanying reasons in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivkumar has slammed the state government over the incident of Chamarajanagar district hospital and said criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in state.

Shivkumar also hit out at Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar for assuring people that the state has enough amount of oxygen.

"Criminal negligence has led to these 24 deaths in Karnataka. Why do Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister K Sudhakar keep lying everyday saying there is enough oxygen? Is there no accountability? How many more will be 'killed' because the government cannot supply Oxygen?" Shivkumar tweeted.

District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar has ordered the probe into the matter and said that the strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital.


MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Aligarh people were facing severe hardship in getting cash from ATMs.Premium Premium

Aligarh: People face difficulties as ATMs run out of money amid Covid-19 curfew

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
People walk past a Taiwanese flag amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Taipei, TaiwanPremium Premium

Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid coronavirus crisis

1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
Pfizer CEO Albert BourlaPremium Premium

Pfizer donates medicines worth $70 mn to India, seeks expedited covid vaccine approval

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
The SC bench today heard the EC's plea challenging the Madras HC's murder charges remark.Premium Premium

Media can't be stopped from reporting discussions in higher courts: Supreme Court tells Election Commission

1 min read . 12:13 PM IST

Several hospitals across the country have been reporting a shortage of oxygen and due to that many people admitted there have lost their lives.

Karnataka reported 37,733 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21,149 recoveries, and 217 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The active cases in the state statnds at 4,21,436 with 11,64,398 recoveries.

However, the death toll so far has stood at 16,011, as per the state health report

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout