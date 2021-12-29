24% edible oil samples adulterated: FSSAI

Of 4,461 samples tested, including branded as well as loose oils, 2.42% samples were non-compliant on account of safety parameters, which included the presence of aflatoxins, pesticide residues and heavy metals at levels higher than those prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR). Meanwhile, 24.2% or 1,080 samples were non-compliant on various quality metrics. Samples were reported to have presence of hydrocyanic acid, failed to meet the prescribed limits of refractive index, Butyro Refractometer or BR reading—that measures purity of foods like oils and fats, fatty acid profile, iodine value, etc.