24 hours after massive ATC glitch, Delhi airport flight ops finally return to normal

The operator of Delhi airport stated that all flight operations had returned to normal, a day after a technical glitch with Air Traffic Control (ATC) caused delays for hundreds of flights at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which aids air traffic control in flight planning, persisted for over 15 hours starting Friday. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced around 9 pm that the problem had been resolved.

“All flights operations are normal at Delhi Airport. Wishing all our passengers a smooth and pleasant journey ahead! Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” Delhi Airport said on X.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which has four runways, manages over 1,500 flight movements each day.

On Friday, more than 800 flights were delayed, and several services were cancelled, affecting hundreds of passengers.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, stated on Saturday morning that the airport operator and ATC teams were working on priority to fully restore systems and stabilise operations. Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that over 200 flights, including arrivals and departures, were delayed at the airport on Saturday morning.

It was not immediately clear whether these delays were solely due to the gradually improving AMSS issue.

The AMSS began experiencing technical problems late Thursday afternoon, but the outage occurred around 5:45 am on Friday, forcing air traffic controllers to prepare flight plans manually, according to PTI's sources.

The AAI, which provides navigation and related services, deployed additional personnel to manually process flight plans, a time-consuming procedure. On Friday evening, the AAI stated that it had “addressed the technical issue in the AMSS, which caused delays in processing flight plan messages.”

The problem was initially detected in the IP-based AMSS system on November 6.

The AAI mentioned, "OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) was engaged, and additional staff were deployed to manually process Flight Plans for the Air Traffic Control system to ensure uninterrupted and safe air traffic operations immediately. A team of ECIL officials and AAI personnel is still on site. The AMSS systems are up and functional now. Due to some backlogs, there may be some delays in the normal functioning of automated operations, but the situation will be normal soon."