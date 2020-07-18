Subscribe
Home >News >India >24 more die of coronavirus in UP; 1,673 new infections push caseload to 47,036
A woman gets a nasal swab taken to test for the coronavirus

24 more die of coronavirus in UP; 1,673 new infections push caseload to 47,036

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST PTI

  • The death toll in the state has now reached to 1,108 while there have been around 17,000 active cases in U.P.
  • Till now over 14.26 lakh tests have been done while 28,664 people have recovered so far

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh reported 24 more deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 1,108, while the infection count reached 47,036 with 1,673 fresh cases, an official said on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 17,264, while 28,664 patients have recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

A total of 46,769 tests for COVD-19 were done in the state on Friday, he said.

Overall 14.26 lakh tests have been done, he added.

Prasad stressed on following guidelines like maintaining social distancing for managing the pandemic.

He said surveillance work for tracing coronavirus suspects was continuing in the state and a network of over 50,000 COVID help desks was proving to be helpful in this regard.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.