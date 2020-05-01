24 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka

BENGALURU : The number of covid -19 cases has continued to rise in Karnataka, as 24 people tested positive that takes the totally tally to 589 in the state.

This included 22 deaths and 251 recoveries that leaves 315 active cases in the state.

This includes eight cases from Mandya, six from Davangere, three from Belagavi, two each from Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada, one each from Vijayapura, Dharwad and Chikkaballapur.

The spike in numbers comes days before some businesses are scheduled to reopen in Karnataka to help kickstart the economy after over a month of a nationwide lockdown.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the government will allow industries and businesses outside of containment zones to open.

Davangere reported a 14.9% increase in cases in the last five days till noon on Friday while Tumakuru, Mandya,Kalaburagi and Belagavi registered 10.8%, 10.2%, 8% and 5.9% respectively. Bengaluru urban recorded a 1.6% increase in numbers over the last five days.

In Karnataka there are three districts in the red zone,13 in orange and 14 in the green zone, according to the classification made by the government of India.

The state government has asked industries and businesses to maintain safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks at al times.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) on Friday issued orders that face masks should we worn at all times including practicing other safety measures while at the workplace and outdoors or pay fines. It has banned spitting, urinating and littering in public. The first offense would attract a fine of ₹1000 while the second and subsequent violations will be ₹2000.

The orders came into effect from Friday. The state government has also facilitated the movement of migrant labourers within Karnataka and to other states as stated by the center.

