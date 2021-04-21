Bharat Biotech’s covid-19 vaccine covaxin can effectively neutralise the double mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2 and other mutant variants of the virus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday.

The findings come at a time when there are several reports coming of people testing positive for covid-19 despite receiving both shots of the available vaccines and efficacy of the vaccines is being called into question at some level. “Covaxin works well against most variants of SARS-CoV-2. These findings together consolidate the position of our indigenous vaccine in the global vaccine landscape," Dr Balram Bhargava, Secretary department of Health Research and Director General ICMR said.

Scientists at ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) said they have isolated and cultured the double mutant strain which has E484Q and L452R mutations. The ICMR said that the scientists have isolated and cultured all variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2 virus: B.1.1.7 (UK variant); B.1.1.28.2 (Brazil variant) and B.1.351 (South African variant).

Also, analysing the data on post-vaccination “breakthrough infection" in the country, the ICMR on Wednesday said that this percentage is not more than 0.04%. A breakthrough infection is a case of illness in which a vaccinated individual becomes sick from the same illness that the vaccine is meant to prevent.

“Getting infection after vaccination is known as Breakthrough Infection. 2-4 per 10,000 breakthrough infections have occurred, which is a very small number," said Bhargav at a press briefing. The ICMR chief said that out of the around1.1 crore recipients, who were administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at least 4,208 (0.04%) were found to be infected after the first dose and 695 (0.04%) contracted the covid-19 after receiving the second dose.

Similarly, of the 11.6 crore of beneficiaries of Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield at least 17,145 (0.02%) tested positive for covid-19 after receiving the first dose and 5,014 (0.03%) were found to be infected with covid-19 after receiving the second dose.

“Those who were tested positive after receiving the doses were mostly frontline workers and healthcare workers. This category was the first to be vaccinated and they are prone to more occupational exposure," said the ICMR chief adding that the current highly transmissible second wave of Covid-19 might also have contributed to the breakthrough infection rates.

The total vaccinations across the country have crossed more than 13.22 crore mark on Wednesday with more than 21.21 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 PM. Public health experts have said that even after completing two covid-19 vaccine doses, recipients should adopt covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“The vaccine prevents you from getting the disease in the form of severe illness. It may not prevent you from getting the infection. Important to understand that even after the vaccine we may have a positive report, it is why important to wear a mask even after vaccine," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Virologists have said that the government should continue monitoring the situation genomic sequencing should be strengthened. “Even after completing two doses of vaccination symptomatic laboratory confirmed infections do occur. But most of such infections are mild and do not require hospitalization and can be managed at home. Emergence of new variants is a wakeup call to vaccine manufacturers so that they are prepared and quick to adjust to the new variant(s)," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the ICMR.

“We have to also speed-up the sequencing of genomes so that our knowledge about the spread and emergence of variants is current. There is urgency of vaccinating as many as quickly as possible, so that chances of a mutant strain becoming dominant are minimized," he said.

