Virologists have said that the government should continue monitoring the situation genomic sequencing should be strengthened. “Even after completing two doses of vaccination symptomatic laboratory confirmed infections do occur. But most of such infections are mild and do not require hospitalization and can be managed at home. Emergence of new variants is a wakeup call to vaccine manufacturers so that they are prepared and quick to adjust to the new variant(s)," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the ICMR.

