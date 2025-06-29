24-year-old Indian woman goes missing in New Jersey after arriving for arranged marriage – Here's what we know

A mysterious case has came to light in New Jersey, the United States, where a 24-year-old Indian woman has gone missing days after arriving for an arranged marriage, reported New York Post.

The lady, identified as Simran Simran, arrived in the US from India on June 20.

Surveillance footage showed the woman looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone, said the report.

New Jersey Police said she didn’t appear to be in distress in the video.

The police stated that they were told that Simran had came in the US for the arranged marriage, but it was also possible she had no intention to marry, and merely wanted a free trip to the America.

According to the US authorities, Simran has no relatives living in the States and speaks no English.

Her international phone only works via Wi-Fi.

The woman was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip flops, and small diamond-studded earrings.

Young Indian woman assaulted in Canada Meanwhile, in another incident, a 23-year-old Indian woman was brutally attacked and robbed near her home in Winnipeg, the capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba, and a teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The woman, identified by community members as Tanpreet Kaur, was walking back to her apartment in Winnipeg after finishing her evening shift late when she was ambushed by two strangers at the 1-99 block of Roslyn Road shortly after midnight on June 23.

Winnipeg police said in a statement on Wednesday that bystanders in the area stopped the attack after which suspects quickly fled after stabbing and robbing the victim of her property.