A 24-year-old woman was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old son of her live-in partner. The matter was reported from an area under Inderpuri police station.

According to a report by Indiatoday.in, the woman called her boyfriend after killing his son and said, “I took away the most precious thing from you...".

After killing the minor Divyansh, the son of her live-in-boyfriend Jitender, the woman stuffed his dead body in a bed box, said the police.

The accused has been identified as Pooja Kumari, a resident of Ranhola.

According to the police, the accused killed the minor on 10 August, holding him responsible for his father not divorcing his wife.

“The accused strangulated the child when he was sleeping in his house and then concealed his dead body inside the bed," said a report by PTI quoting the police officials.

A case has been registered by the police at Inderpuri police station of New Delhi under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, on Thursday around 8.30 pm, it received an information from BLK Hospital that a boy had been brought dead and there were strangulation marks on his neck.

After a probe into the matter, footage from a CCTV camera revealed that Pooja Kumari was the last person to visit Divyansh’s house.

“It (CCTV) showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was the woman, Pooja Kumari," said the PTI report quoting a senior police officer.

As per the police, accused Pooja got reportedly married to Jitender on 17 October 2019 at Arya Samaj Mandir.

“As Jitender was already married and had a son, he assured her that he will get married in Court after getting a divorce from his wife. Jitender and Pooja started living together in a rented house. Meanwhile, a quarrel started between Jitender and Pooja on the point of divorcing his wife. After some time Jitender refused to get divorced from his wife," said the report quoting the official.