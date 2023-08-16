Delhi: 24-year-old woman kills live-in partner’s 11-year-old son, tells him ‘took away most precious thing’1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:18 PM IST
After killing the minor Divyansh, the son of her live-in-boyfriend Jitender, the woman stuffed his dead body in a bed box, said the police
A 24-year-old woman was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old son of her live-in partner. The matter was reported from an area under Inderpuri police station.
