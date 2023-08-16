Delhi: 24-year-old woman kills live-in partner’s 11-year-old son, tells him ‘took away most precious thing’

“As Jitender was already married and had a son, he assured her that he will get married in Court after getting a divorce from his wife. Jitender and Pooja started living together in a rented house. Meanwhile, a quarrel started between Jitender and Pooja on the point of divorcing his wife. After some time Jitender refused to get divorced from his wife," said the report quoting the official.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}