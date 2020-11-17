Amid the increase in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done here so that results in an increase in numbers. "There're many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We can't refuse anyone for tests. So, that results in an increase in numbers. Almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain," News Agency ANI tweeted.

Delhi's positivity rate has dipped below 13% from 15.33% last week.

Delhi's positivity rate has dipped below 13% from 15.33% last week.

On Monday, he said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city and cases will come down .

Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh Covi-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.89 lakh. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till date here was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus infections reported in a day dropped below 30,000 after four months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The last time India reported less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases was on July 15.