NEW DELHI : The government on Monday said at least 25 districts across 15 states have not reported any new case of covid-19 in the past 14 days, while the total tally of countrywide coronavirus cases reached 9,879.

These are Gondia in Maharashtra; Raj Nandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; Davangiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru and Udupi in Karnataka; South Goa; Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala; West Imphal in Manipur; Rajouri in Kashmir; Aizwal West in Mizoram; Mahe in Puducherry; SBS Nagar in Punjab; Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar; Pratapgarh in Rajasthan; Panipat, Rohtak and Sirsa in Haryana; Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand; and Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana.

“A constant vigil is being maintained to ensure that no new cases occur in future. Through a collective effort to combat covid-19, we are taking several steps along with the states/UTs for its prevention, containment and management of covid-19," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry.

At least 344 people have succumbed to covid-19 in the country so far, with 36deaths reported on Monday. Maharashtra continues to have the highest disease burden (2,334 cases) followed by Tamil Nadu (1,173) and Delhi (1,154).

The government said it is using cutting-edge technology at all levels for a timely response. “Live case tracking, case management and implementation of containment plans are also being done through technology," said Agarwal, adding that GIS mapping of positive confirmed cases, identification of active interventions areas, use of heat mapping and predictive data analysis are being used to monitor the implementation of containment plans. The technology aids have been deployed by a war room based in Bengaluru.

The Integrated Command and Control Centres are coordinating with dedicated Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to facilitate on the field screening, providing ambulances and quarantine management. Some districts have also initiated remote digital medical consultation that connects local medical stores with patients, Agarwal said.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday reviewed the research efforts by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) into covid-19, with laboratories working in close partnership with major private sector industries, and state-run companies, departments and ministries on digital and molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics, new drugs, repurposing of drugs and associated production processes, hospital assistive devices and personal protective equipment (PPE); and supply chain and logistics support systems.

The health ministry said on Monday that as on 10 April, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, more than 300 million poor have received financial assistance of ₹28,256 crore to shield them from the impact of the nationwide lockdown. The government said it has provided 198.6 million Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders with ₹9,930 crore, and 69.3 million farmers have been given ₹13,855 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Similarly, 28.2 million widows, senior citizens and specially abled people have received ₹1,405 crore and 21.6 million building and infrastructure workers have been supported with ₹3,066 crore.

The government said Aarogya Setu, a mobile application to assess the risk of contracting the coronavirus has been downloaded by 35 million people. “Its various features include risk assessment, contact tracing by using cutting edge technology such as Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence in calculating the covid-19 risk around the user," said Agarwal.

He said that under State Rural Livelihood Missions across 27 states, 19.6 million masks have been produced by 78,373 self-help groups. “National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteer cadets are helping civil administration under ‘Exercise NCC Yogdaan’. More than 50,000 have volunteered," he said.

Leroy Leo and Pretika Khanna contributed to this story.