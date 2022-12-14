25 food irradiation facilities operational in private, govt sectors: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that 25 food irradiation facilities are operational in the country in private, semi-government and government sector for food preservation.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the irradiation technology used for food preservation includes disinfestation of insect pests in stored products as well as fresh produce, delay in ripening and senescence in fruits and vegetables, inhibition of sprouting in tubers, bulbs and rhizomes, decontamination of microbes responsible for food spoilage, and elimination of parasites and pathogens of public health importance in food.
He added that quarantine treatment of agri-produce including fruits and vegetables can be achieved with irradiation which is a mandatory phytosanitary requirement for exporting the agricultural produce to many countries. “India has been exporting radiation processed mangoes to USA since 2007. Now export to Australia and Malaysia has also started."
The minister said that the irradiation technology offers broad spectrum of socio-economic and business benefits. “Owing to these attributes, the irradiation technology is shared with various private entrepreneurs for food safety, security and trade promotion."
Singh informed that various food business operators (FBOs) and other stakeholders are being made aware about the socio-economic benefits of the irradiation technology. “The radiation processing of grains (cereals and pulses) as well as spices and their products can help in maintaining their quality for a year; and onion and potato for around 8 months if stored in optimized condition."
He said that the radiation technology has immense potential in reducing post-harvest losses of the food. “The installation and operation of adequate numbers of food irradiation facilities with required logistics and infrastructures across the country have enough potential to save monetary loss associated with food wastage."
The minister also shared details of the reforms related to atomic energy proposed by union finance minister in May 2020.
They are establishing research reactor in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode for production of medical isotopes to promote welfare through affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases, establishing facilities in PPP mode to use irradiation technology for food preservation and linking India’s startup ecosystem to nuclear sector by setting up technology development-cum-incubation centers for fostering synergy between research facilities and tech-entrepreneurs.
