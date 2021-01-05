25 industries eager to join ISRO in IN-SPACe programme: Jitendra Singh

Giving full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, Singh, the minister of state (MoS) for the Department of Space, said more than 25 industries have already approached the Department of Space for undertaking space activities according to the guidelines. "The move to open up the Space sector for private participation was a path-breaking step taken by Prime Minister Modi and has been widely welcomed by leading private players across the country," he said adding, it will boost the goal of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat.