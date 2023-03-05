In-vitro ferritization may not bring about success stories for every aspiring parent, and Namita Thapar stands testimony to the fact that it may bring about mental and physical pain. In a recent pitch on the popular reality show Shark Tank India Season 2, the owner of Emcure Pharmaceuticals talked about her struggle with the IVF process.

Thapar during the show said that she had to take 25 injections following which she gave up, as it came with immense physical and mental pain.

The conversation was brought up when in the recent episode, the Sharks were evaluating a pitch for a home kit for IUI (intrauterine insemination) -- a type of artificial insemination.

While doing so, the pitchers had focused on the problems of infertility that women face. This is when Thapar shared her story. She said that she had conceived her first child naturally when she was 28. However, she encountered problems for three-four years when she was trying for a second child.

Thapar further goes on to say that this is when she opted for IVF. She mentioned that she had to take at least 25 injections which caused her excessive emotional and physical pain.

"In my case when I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy after that, for three to four years I tried and I couldn't conceive. I have gone through two infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through... and I already have kids, but imagine those parents who don’t have kids," Thapar said on Shark Tank India.

Thapar mentioned that she was eventually able to conceive naturally for the second time, after she had already given up on IVF.

“After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly."

Thapar also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to talk about why she spoke on IVF during the Shark Tank Season 2 episode.

“What was the need to talk about my IVF For myself -to tell myself that talking about ur scars doesn’t make you feel inadequate..For other women - to tell them that they are not alone, it’s ok & this too shall pass…For Society -to tell them to stop labelling & judging, be kind!" Thapar said.

What was the need to talk about my IVF For myself -to tell myself that talking about ur scars doesn’t make you feel inadequate..For other women - to tell them that they are not alone, it’s ok & this too shall pass…For Society -to tell them to stop labelling & judging, be kind! — Namita (@namitathapar) March 5, 2023

Thapar has also addressed the issue on her YouTube channel and in her book.