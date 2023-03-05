'25 injections, emotional, physical pain': Shark Tank's Namita Thapar shares IVF experience2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- Thapar during an episode of Shark Tank said that she had to take 25 injections following which she gave up, as it came with immense physical and mental pain.
In-vitro ferritization may not bring about success stories for every aspiring parent, and Namita Thapar stands testimony to the fact that it may bring about mental and physical pain. In a recent pitch on the popular reality show Shark Tank India Season 2, the owner of Emcure Pharmaceuticals talked about her struggle with the IVF process.
