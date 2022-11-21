25 lakh digital life certificates created in 20 days: Jitendra Singh

25 lakh digital life certificates created in 20 days: Jitendra Singh2 min read . 08:57 PM IST
- The minister said that the Department of Pension organized special awareness camps from 1-19 Nov, 2022 in different cities all over India
NEW DELHI :25 lakh digital life certificates (DLCs) were created for central government pensioners in 20 days of nationwide campaign, said Union Minister of state for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Monday.
Addressing the media, the minister said that the Department of Pension organized special awareness camps from 1-19 November, 2022 in different cities all over India. “Out of 25 lakh DLCs, 2.20 lakhs were created through face authentication by latest face recognition technology, providing a huge relief, specially to the aged and infirm elderly population."
Singh added that the objective of this nation-wide campaign is to promote the use of face authentication technology and DLC, and ensure transparency and ‘Ease of Usage’. “All the registered Pensioners’ Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Centers were directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique to give life certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners. It sets an example of ‘whole of government’ approach."
He said that the specific cities covered so far are Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Mohali, Jammu, Srinagar, Nagpur, Pune, Allahabad, Jalandhar, Gwalior, Thrisur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Varodara, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Ambarnath (Mumbai), Bhubhneshwar, Balaasore, Cuttack, Thirvanthapuram, & Jaipur.
The minister added that in the following two weeks the department will conduct 14 more DLC awareness camps in different parts of the country.
Singh said that the submission of Life Certificates is an important activity to be carried out by pensioners every year in the month of November to ensure continuity of their pension. “In the traditional mode, pensioners had to present themselves before the Pension Disbursing Authority for physical submission of their Life Certificate which entailed waiting at the bank branches in queues for this purpose. This was found inconvenient for the old, ailing and infirm pensioners and further, there was no mechanism for the pensioners to get a status regarding updating of their Life Certificates in the records of the Pension Disbursing Authority."
He added that the Department of Pension was the first in India to develop a Face Recognition Technology system based on Aadhaar database in association with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. “The technology allows Life Certificate from any Android based smart phone to overcome the challenge of certain pensioners not being able to give DLC due to fading bio-metrics."
The minister said that as per this facility, the identity of a person is established through face recognition technique and DLC gets generated. “This breakthrough technology, launched in November 2021, reduced the dependence of pensioners on external biometric devices and made the process more accessible and affordable to masses by leveraging smartphone-based technology. This was a milestone achievement in ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for the elderly."
