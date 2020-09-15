25 MPs test positive for covid on day one of monsoon session

Around 25 members of Parliament (MPs) and around 40 people working in Parliament tested positive for covid-19 on Monday, government sources said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) carried out testing of more than 2,500 samples of MPs and other officials over the weekend. According to health ministry officials, all the MPs and employees in the secretariats of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were made to undergo covid-19 tests before the monsoon session began.

“A team from ICMR was in the parliament for supervision. The officials of the Delhi government’s health department were there for collecting samples. The RT-PCR tests were done in the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida. We did the testing on a war-footing over the weekend. As per the health ministry’s protocols, the positive persons have been asked to stay in quarantine and asked not to attend the Parliament," said a senior official in ICMR.

The monsoon session, is being held in two shifts. For the first time in their history, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha halls are being used for the sitting of one House at a time to enable members to fully adhere to social distancing norms. The Rajya Sabha now includes not only its own chamber and galleries but also the chamber of the Lok Sabha, the government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday said the decision to impose a nationwide lockdown helped prevent 1.4 to 2.9 million covid-19 cases and 37,000–78,000 deaths

“India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," health minister Harsh Vardhan said in a suo-moto statement in Parliament, with India possibly days away from hitting 5 million infections,

The number of covid-19 cases reached 4,892,578 on Monday and deaths hit 80,294. The health ministry said 92,071 cases and 1,136 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

