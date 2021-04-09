OPEN APP
25 Mumbai hospitals unable to vaccinate due to shortage of doses: BMC

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to get vaccinated, writing in a tweet: “Vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon.” (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2021, 08:20 AM IST Staff Writer

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said the jabs couldn't be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, vaccination could not take place at 25 private Mumbai hospitals due to a shortage of doses on Thursday, the city civic body claimed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said the jabs couldn't be administered at 25 of the 71 approved vaccination centres as the doses had run out of stock at these private facilities.

However, doses were given to eligible beneficiaries at the remaining centres, but the current stock will last only for a day and the civic body is continuously making efforts to procure more shots, the release said.

At present, the civic body has activated 120 COVID-19 vaccination centres, 49 of them run by the Maharashtra government and the BMC, across Mumbai, it said.

The release said 40,000 to 50,000 people are given jabs at these centres everyday.

The BMC said it had received 17,09,550 vaccine doses until April 7. Of those, 15,61,420 vaccine doses have been administered.

According to the civic body release, of the balance stock (1,48,130), 44,810 are kept for the second dose as per the state government's directive.

It means 1,03,320, doses were available on Thursday morning and of those 40,000 to 50,000 vaccine doses used during the day, the release said.

