25 national waterways found fit for cargo or passenger movements

The ministry has also introduced other initiatives for growth of traffic on the National Waterways, that include Revision of Levy and collection of fees, enhanced regional trade using IWT model, using standard operating procedures (SPOs) for facilitating the stakeholders to use inland water transport and access the information related to NWs and Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax service for National Waterways which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February of 2021.