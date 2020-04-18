cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 374. One casualty among the 25 new cases was confirmed. .

Though the number of positive cases is nearly half of what was recorded on Friday, there has been a consistent rise in cases in the last few days.

“As of 5:00 PM of 18 April 2020, 384 covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 14 deaths & 104 discharges," the health department said in a statement on Saturday.

A 42-year old male patient, a contact of two other positive cases, died on 16 April due to a cardiac arrest and later was confirmed to have contracted covid-19. A total of 14 people have died so far in Karnataka.

The number of cases in Bengaluru stands at 89 now, of which 44 are active. There are 58 active cases in Mysuru out of the total 80. The northern districts of Belagavi, Bagalkote and Vijayapura has become a major concern for the state government that has decided to partially lift the lockdown post 20 April.

S.Suresh Kumar, primary and secondary education minister on Saturday said that the government has contacted nine out of the 10 people who visited Jubiliant pharmaceutical company in Mysuru that has become the biggest cluster in the state accounting for at least 50 positive cases.

The threats in Karnataka has grown over the last few days. Data provided by the government shows that a 186 asymptomatic persons have tested positive while only 129 had any symptoms out of all cases till Thursday. One person from Kodagi who recovered after testing positive is lodged in a hospital after showing symptoms again.

The developments are not helping the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government and its plans to open parts of the cash-starved state for business post 20 April.

In a meeting held on Saturday,Yediyurappa discussed and finalised containment zones in Bengaluru, other urban areas and rural regions.

"We decided to appoint incident commander to each containment zone assisted by police and health officials. They will be responsible for containing crowd movement and providing basic amenities in these areas. Incident commander will have magisterial power," the chief ministers office (CMO) said in a statement on Saturday.

For technology and other corporations, the state government has allowed it to work with 50%strength. No new passes will be issued, the government said, adding that companies should hire buses from the state transport corporations.

"IT BT employees should be encouraged to work from home. At the maximum we will allow 1/3rd to attend their offices," the CMO said.

Construction activities will be allowed to work but workers should be allowed to stay at construction sites, the statement added.

"Wearing masks will be mandatory," the government said.