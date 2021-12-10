Overall 25 cases of the new strain Omicron have been reported in the country so far, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that all the detected cases have mild symptoms.

Out of the total number of Omicron cases in the country, nine are from Rajasthan, three from Gujarat, 10 from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka, and one from Delhi, the government official said.

Director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Balram Bhargava said that regular meetings were being organised to track the global scenario and Covid-19 scene in India with a focus on the new Omicron variant. He also warned of district-level restrictions if Covid-19 positivity rate crosses 5%.

Lav Agarwal stated that the states have been notified to increase surveillance and active test passengers arriving from other countries. “Surveillance, effective screening, monitoring of international travellers and health infrastructure upgradation is being done," he said.

A new variant of coronavirus was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on 25 November. According to the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On 26 November, the WHO named the new Covid-19 strain B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

