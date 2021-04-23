25 'sickest' patients have died in last 24 hrs at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to oxygen shortage, ANI reported Friday morning quoting the medical director of the hospital.

The hospital sent an SOS to the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying there are only two hours of oxygen left at the facility and said that the lives of 60 sickest patients are in peril.

The hospital officials said that 25 sickest patients have died in the last 24 hours.

"25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

According to the officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, there are more than 510 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital out of which 142 patients are on high flow oxygen support.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.