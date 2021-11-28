As many as 25 students of a girl's school in Odisha's Chamakpur area has tested positive Covid-19 virus.

“The situation is under control and is being monitored by our medical team. The health condition of the students is stable," Dr Rupavanoo Mishra, Chief District Medical Officer, Mayurbhanj, said after few students of Govt (SSD) Girls' High School were found to be infected by the virus.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,48,492 as 264 more people tested positive for the infection, 45 more than the previous day, a Health Department bulletin said on Saturday. Of the 264 new cases, 41 are children. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part registered the highest number of new cases at 127, it said.

Three new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,406, it said. The deaths were reported from Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts.

Karnataka: 281 students, faculty test COVID positive at SDM College of Medical Sciences

A total of 281 students and faculty have been tested positive for coronavirus in Karnatka's SDM College of Medical Sciences on Saturday. According to Dharwad's district magistrate Nitish Patil, six patients out of the total 281 cases are found symptomatic.

Initially, 66 people were tested positive in the SDM Medical college. Thereafter, the district administration tested more people including students, staff, and primary contacts of infected students. Yesterday, 116 more people, including teachers and students were infected from Covid-19.

Punjab: School shut after 13 students test COVID positive

A government school in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district has been shut for 10 days after 13 students tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials on Friday.

According to Mukerian subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Navneet Bal, all infected students were 15 to 16 years old. They have been home quarantined.

(With inputs from agencies)

