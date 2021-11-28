25 students test COVID-19 positive in Odisha school

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,48,492 as 264 more people tested positive for the infection, 45 more than the previous day, a Health Department bulletin said on Saturday. Of the 264 new cases, 41 are children. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part registered the highest number of new cases at 127, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}