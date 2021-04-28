Mumbai: As many 256 oxygen concentrators have arrived at the City's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Singapore amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the wake of huge spike in Covid-19 cases in the country, the private airport operator said on Wednesday.

The oxygen concentrators weighing approximately 5.5 tonnes, landed in two tranches with each consisting of 128 concentrators in the last two days, it said.

The medical device concentrates oxygen from ambient air and is particularly helpful for patients who are isolating at home as well as for meeting the demands of hospitals running low on oxygen.

As India receives global support to combat the second wave of Covid-19, the first shipment of oxygen concentrators landed in Mumbai at 9.52 PM on Tuesday followed by another one, which arrived at 10.10 AM on Wednesday, CSMIA said.

The offloading of these shipments was given topmost priority and the entire process was completed in a span of 15 minutes, the airport operator said.

The recent spike in cases has led to an increase in demand for oxygen across the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

