Since the operation of Shramik Special trains commenced from 1 May in order to ferry migrant workers and others to their home states during the crucial time of nationwide lockdown owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, 256 trains were cancelled by various state governments, said Indian Railways.

According to the Indian Railways' data, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh being the top defaulters.

Maharashtra cancelled 105 trains, Gujarat 47, Karnataka 38 and Uttar Pradesh 30 trains, the data showed, according to a PTI report.

On Tuesday, a total of 4,155 Shramik Special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country in the last 33 days, said Ministry of Railways on Tuesday.

Till date, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through these trains to their home states, the ministry said. The trains have been introduced on 1 May to assist the movement of stranded migrants during the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the pandemic.

The top five states from where most of these trains originated are Gujarat (1,027 trains), Maharashtra (802 trains), Punjab (416 trains), Uttar Pradesh (288 trains) and Bihar (294 trains).

Last week, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that demand for Shramik Special trains, introduced to take migrant workers to their home states, has started diminishing.

