259 trains cancelled on November 20: Check complete list

259 trains cancelled on November 20: Check complete list2 min read . 08:25 AM IST
259 trains have been cancelled on November 20 by the Indian Railways.
On November 20, 259 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways owing to operational and engineering work. In a statement, the railway agency stated that 75 of the 184 trains that were scheduled to depart on November 20 were only partially cancelled.
Passengers should be aware that tickets purchased on the IRCTC website will automatically be cancelled, and a refund will be started in the user accounts. Passengers who purchased tickets at a counter will need to go to the reservation counter to get their money back.
To get detailed information on train schedules, arrival and departure times, and other details, train travellers can visit the official IRCTC website. Additionally, travellers can download the NTES smartphone application in case they have any additional questions.
Here’s a list of trains cancelled on November 20:
00109, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01885, 01886, 02101, 02102, 02517, 03371, 03372, 04129, 04130, 04194, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05109, 05110, 05155, 05156, 05334, 05366, 05425, 05426, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 05469, 05470, 05471, 05472, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06768, 06769, 06977, 06980, 07351, 07352, 07379, 07380, 07458, 07461, 07500, 07576, 07579, 07580, 07779, 07782, 07783, 07906, 07907, 07978, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11007, 11008, 11009, 11010, 11401, 12071, 12072, 12109, 12110, 12111, 12123, 12124, 12125, 12126, 12127, 12128, 12188, 12701, 13309, 13310, 13344, 13345, 13553, 17057, 17259, 17260, 17411, 17612, 17617, 17618, 18125, 18126, 20948, 20949, 30411, 30412, 31411, 31414, 31418, 31419, 31426, 31429, 31436, 31471, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 33617, 33622, 33655, 33656, 34538, 34547, 34649, 34650, 34898, 34899, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36811, 36812, 36825, 36827, 36829, 36838, 36840, 36842, 36848, 36849, 36851, 36854, 36855, 36858, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 47104, 47128, 47155, 47173, 47179, 47211, 52538
