25th Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi to visit Kargil tomorrow, carry out first blast of Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually

PTI
Updated25 Jul 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday.

The prime minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

"On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 AM and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

In a post on X, Modi said that July 26 is a very special day for every Indian.

"We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes. Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather," he said.

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, the statement said.

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

