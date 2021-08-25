Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
25th Malabar exercise to be held from 26-29 August in Philippines Sea

25th Malabar exercise to be held from 26-29 August in Philippines Sea

25th edition of Malabar exercise to be held from 26-29 August in Philippines Sea
05:44 PM IST

  • The aim of the exercise is to increase interoperability amongst the participating navies, develop common understanding and SOPs for Maritime Security Operations

Malabar exercise 2021: The 25th edition of Malabar exercise is planned from 26-29 August in Philippines Sea, news agency ANI reported citing Indian Navy. 

The aim of the exercise is to increase interoperability amongst the participating navies, develop common understanding and SOPs for Maritime Security Operations, the Indian Navy said. 

The Indian Navy further said that Malabar -21 will witness exercises covering all three domains of maritime warfare including-live weapon firing, anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, joint manoeuvres and tactical exercises. 

