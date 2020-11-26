26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Amit Shah pays tribute

On the 12th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Cabinet ministers paid their tribute to people and security personnel who lost their lives in the horrifying attack in Mumbai in 2008.

"I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey their condolences to their families. Grateful tribute to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. This nation will always be grateful for your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

मुंबई 26/11 आतंकी हमलों में जान गंवाने वाले सभी लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।



इन हमलों में आतंकियों का डटकर सामना करने वाले वीर सुरक्षाकर्मियों को कोटि-कोटि नमन। यह राष्ट्र आपकी वीरता और बलिदान के प्रति सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/OEhpmKMBeI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar tweeted, "I salute the brave men in uniform who showed extraordinary courage in defending the country during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. My homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for India. Jai Hind!"

I salute the brave men in uniform who showed extraordinary courage in defending the country during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. My homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for India. Jai Hind!

नमन सभी वीरों को जिन्होंने ने देश के लिए सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया। भारत माता की जय। pic.twitter.com/Nk4U6YsO0E — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 26, 2020





The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300.





