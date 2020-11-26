Subscribe
26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Amit Shah pays tribute
The non-formation of the National Counter Terrorism Centre has been the biggest disappointment since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Photo: AP

26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Amit Shah pays tribute

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Staff Writer

Ravi Shankar Prasad salutes the brave men in uniform who showed extraordinary courage in defending the country during the Mumbai Terror Attack.

On the 12th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Cabinet ministers paid their tribute to people and security personnel who lost their lives in the horrifying attack in Mumbai in 2008.

On the 12th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Cabinet ministers paid their tribute to people and security personnel who lost their lives in the horrifying attack in Mumbai in 2008.

"I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey their condolences to their families. Grateful tribute to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. This nation will always be grateful for your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

"I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey their condolences to their families. Grateful tribute to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. This nation will always be grateful for your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar tweeted, "I salute the brave men in uniform who showed extraordinary courage in defending the country during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. My homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for India. Jai Hind!"

The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300.

