26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Gadkari, Piyush Goyal pay tribute

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road and Transport Minister, took to twitter mourned the loss of those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

On the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, political leaders and people on Thursday paid tributes to victims and security personnel who lost their lives in the siege on India's financial capital.

While paying tribute, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the nation will be eternally grateful to all the security forces personnel who made the supreme sacrifice.

"Heartfelt tributes to the victims & martyrs of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack & salute to the strength & resilience of people of Mumbai. We will be eternally grateful to all the security forces personnel who valiantly fought & made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India on that day," Goyal tweeted.

The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300.





