Remembering 26/11: Horrific Mumbai attacks that shook nation and world

On November 26, 2008, a horrific terrorist attack, later known as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, unfolded in South Mumbai. Ten armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) infiltrated the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

The attackers took hostages, engaged in shootouts with security forces, and carried out brutal assaults on civilians, resulting in the deaths of 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and leaving over 300 injured. The attacks lasted for nearly four days, with Indian commandos working tirelessly to rescue hostages and neutralize the attackers.

The 26/11 attacks remain one of the deadliest and most devastating terror incidents in India’s history, sparking widespread outrage and prompting global condemnation of terrorism. The event also brought attention to vulnerabilities in India's security system and led to significant changes in counter-terrorism measures.

Timeline: Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, carried out a deadly attack in Mumbai, targeting civilians with automatic weapons and hand grenades across several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station, Leopold Café, two hospitals, and a theatre. While most of the attacks were over within hours, the violence continued at three sites where hostages were taken: Nariman House, a Jewish outreach center, and the luxury hotels Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace & Tower.

The standoff at Nariman House ended on November 28, with six hostages and two gunmen killed. The sieges at Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal Palace ended the following day. In total, at least 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals, were killed, and over 300 were injured. Nine of the 10 terrorists were killed, with one captured.

The gunmen involved in the Mumbai attacks first traveled on a Pakistani-flagged cargo ship, then hijacked an Indian fishing boat, killing its crew. Once near Mumbai's coast, they used inflatable dinghies to reach Badhwar Park and Sassoon Docks, near the Gateway of India. The terrorists split into small teams to carry out their respective attacks. Kasab, one of the attackers, was later charged with various crimes, including murder and waging war. Although he initially confessed, he later retracted his statement. His trial, which began in April 2009, faced several delays, including a halt to confirm his age for trial. Kasab pled guilty in July but later recanted. In May 2010, he was found guilty and sentenced to death, with his execution carried out two years later.

In June 2012, Delhi police arrested Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari, suspected of training and guiding the terrorists during the attacks. Additionally, David C. Headley, a Pakistani-American, pleaded guilty in 2011 to aiding the terrorists in planning the attacks and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in January 2013.

