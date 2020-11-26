26/11: Wanton destruction 12 yrs ago will never be forgotten, says Ratan Tata

NEW DELHI : Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday called for "unity and acts of kindness and sensitivity" that Mumbai showed in response to the terror attack 12 years ago, to continue in the future.

In a social media post, the chairman emeritus of the Tata group said, "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago will never be forgotten."

But, he said, what is more memorable is the way Mumbai people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism.

"Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy but what we must applaud is the unity and acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish," Tata said.

Hopefully, it will continue to shine in the years ahead, he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Mumbaikars won't forget the night of the #2611Attack when the air was filled with uncertainty and insecurity. I remember feeling as if the city and the country were being invaded."

Mumbaikars won’t forget the night of the #2611Attack when the air was filled with uncertainty & insecurity. I remember feeling as if the city & the country were being invaded. But by the end of that week, we brought to life this quote by Mandela. Mumbai—& India—did triumph pic.twitter.com/5kVj7B3BnK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 26, 2020

Quoting a remark by South African leader late Nelson Mandela -- "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear. But the triumph over it" -- Mahindra added, "But by the end of that week, we brought to life this quote by Mandela. Mumbai — and India — did triumph."

