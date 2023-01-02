The train no 12480 detailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadara section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am today, CPRO, North Western Railway had said.
At least twenty-six passengers were injured after eight coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed in Rajasthan's Pali district in the early hours of Monday, news agency PTI has reported quoting an official.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At least twenty-six passengers were injured after eight coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed in Rajasthan's Pali district in the early hours of Monday, news agency PTI has reported quoting an official.
No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) told PTI and added that several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to this.
No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) told PTI and added that several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to this.
The train no 12480 detailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadara section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am today, CPRO, North Western Railway had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The train no 12480 detailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadara section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am today, CPRO, North Western Railway had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the spokesperson, stranded passengers have been taken to their destinations by buses and alternative train routes.
As per the spokesperson, stranded passengers have been taken to their destinations by buses and alternative train routes.
Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh and ₹25,000 for people injured in the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailment incident that took place near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday.
Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh and ₹25,000 for people injured in the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailment incident that took place near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday.
"Compensation granted ₹1 lakh towards grievous injuries, and ₹25,000 to those with minor injuries," the minister said in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Compensation granted ₹1 lakh towards grievous injuries, and ₹25,000 to those with minor injuries," the minister said in a tweet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about the incident, a passenger told ANI, “Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."
Speaking about the incident, a passenger told ANI, “Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."
Helpline numbers for passengers & concerned family members: