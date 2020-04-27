26 new coronavirus cases reported in Bihar as of 5:00 PM - Apr 271 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 05:48 PM IST
This brings total cases to 277, out of which 56 have recovered and 2 have passed away
BIHAR : 26 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 27 in Bihar, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Bihar to 277. Among the total people infected as on date, 56 have recovered and 2 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 113 of the total 277 cases reported in the state. Siwan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Bihar's 277 cases put it at number 16 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 8068, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
